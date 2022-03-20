Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $84.66 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06.

