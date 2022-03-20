Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 108,742.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 81.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BOH opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

