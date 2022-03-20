Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

