Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $9.24 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 74,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 230,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

