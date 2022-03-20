Rainicorn Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $29.80 million and approximately $532,096.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.72 or 0.06920226 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,567.17 or 0.99820252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

