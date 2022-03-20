Raymond James Reiterates “C$8.00” Price Target for Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.76. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.