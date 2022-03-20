RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $227.00 Average PT from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ROLL opened at $202.30 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 81.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

