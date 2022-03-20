RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.77

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $7.75. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 36,718 shares changing hands.

RCMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 120,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 94,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 6,464.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.