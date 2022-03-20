RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.80 million and the highest is $91.18 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $72.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $372.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.80 million to $375.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $388.70 million, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $397.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 705,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,884. The firm has a market cap of $538.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.41. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

