RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RMAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE RMAX opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $538.18 million, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.41. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 139,020 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 90,261 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

