Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $42.81.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $180,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 856,108 shares of company stock worth $7,185,052.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,935,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 389,476.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 104,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

