Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of REPL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.46. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,299,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after buying an additional 263,509 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 189,533 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 650,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after buying an additional 158,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

