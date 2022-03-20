Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altria Group, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $6.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.25.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

MO stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

