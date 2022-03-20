Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRC Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for BRC in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BRC’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
BRCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
About BRC (Get Rating)
Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
