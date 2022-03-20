Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.34. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,428,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

