Restore (LON:RST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 570 ($7.41) price target on the stock.

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.57) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 457.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 477.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £584.96 million and a PE ratio of 79.26. Restore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.15 ($3.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 530 ($6.89).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

