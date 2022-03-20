Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.32% of National Fuel Gas worth $18,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 137,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,718,000 after acquiring an additional 117,867 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 108,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,710 shares of company stock worth $8,342,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

