Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 82,569 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,569 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.34% of Ingredion worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 278,744 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 39.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 249,015 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,973,000 after purchasing an additional 120,623 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

INGR stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

