Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.