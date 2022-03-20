Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Brunswick worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $93.25 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

