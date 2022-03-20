Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $44.33 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.20% of Ulta Beauty worth $44,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $391.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

