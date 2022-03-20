Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.21% of Synchrony Financial worth $52,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,931,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 231,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.