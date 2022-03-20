Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 210 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Chemed worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 883.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after buying an additional 44,939 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

CHE stock opened at $490.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

