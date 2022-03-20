Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 32,162 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,162 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $40,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 138,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

