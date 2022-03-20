Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,289 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Cognex worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cognex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,172,000 after acquiring an additional 288,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after acquiring an additional 143,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,447 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $92.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.