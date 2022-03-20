Reviewing Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) & Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pegasystems and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -5.20% -16.51% -4.94% Soluna -19.65% -13.97% -10.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Soluna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.21 billion 5.36 -$63.04 million ($0.80) -99.46 Soluna $9.60 million 15.16 $1.95 million N/A N/A

Soluna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Risk & Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pegasystems and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 2 6 0 2.75 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $133.22, indicating a potential upside of 67.43%. Given Pegasystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Soluna.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Soluna on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Soluna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Test and Management Instrumentation and Cryptocurrency. The Test and Measurement Instrumentation segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services computer-based balancing systems for aircraft engines, high performance test and measurement instruments and systems, and wafer characterization tools for the semiconductor and solar industries. The Cryptocurrency segment is focused on cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

