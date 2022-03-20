Reviewing Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yiren Digital and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 0 6 6 0 2.50

SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and SoFi Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.36 -$106.17 million $0.26 10.04 SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 8.30 -$483.94 million N/A N/A

Yiren Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 3.19% 19.52% 11.26% SoFi Technologies N/A -11.43% -5.70%

Volatility and Risk

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats SoFi Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital (Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions. The Yiren Credit segment has the capability to provide individual borrowers and small business owners with a full spectrum of online & offline, multi-channel loan products funded by investors. The company was founded by Ning Tang in March 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

