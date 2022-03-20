Richard M. Traynor Sells 3,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Certara by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Certara by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Certara by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,304,000 after purchasing an additional 333,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.