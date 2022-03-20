Robert W. Baird Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $300.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.66.

Zscaler stock opened at $222.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.17 and a 200-day moving average of $282.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,112 shares of company stock worth $14,509,330. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

