Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.36.

NYSE RBLX opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,102 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,018.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

