Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.51

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.51 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 357,986 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 18 ($0.23) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.55. The company has a market cap of £45.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

