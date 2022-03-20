Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Up 8.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.1% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.42. 9,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 492,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Specifically, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The stock has a market cap of $588.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLY. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

