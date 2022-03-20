Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $124.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.31. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

