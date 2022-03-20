Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 82,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,211,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $548.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

In other Root news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Root by 3,807.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Root by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 498,681 shares in the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

