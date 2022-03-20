Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 528 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

Shares of RIO opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

