Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,798,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

