Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

