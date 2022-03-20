Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,345 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

