Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 148,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 81,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.