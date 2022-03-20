Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$27.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ISV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:ISV opened at C$22.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.03. The company has a market cap of C$398.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

