Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $258.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $271.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific stock opened at $261.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.33. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

