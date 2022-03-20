Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,557 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 973,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $220,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,419. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.04 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

