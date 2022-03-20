Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,553 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $140,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $181,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $577.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,702. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $545.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $586.93 and a 200 day moving average of $657.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

