Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,112 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $134,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $685.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,966. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $451.60 and a one year high of $689.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,253 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

