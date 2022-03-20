Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 931,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $123,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO remained flat at $$108.61 during trading hours on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.34.

IHS Markit ( NYSE:INFO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

