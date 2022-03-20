Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $197.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,344,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $197,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,585 shares of company stock worth $67,167,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

SCHW stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.00. 12,807,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,624,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.