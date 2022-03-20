Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $675.95 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,618,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,885 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.1% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $675,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,024,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026,997. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $97.62 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $118.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

