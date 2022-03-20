Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 390,729 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $274,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. 28,056,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,202,096. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

