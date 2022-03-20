Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,678 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $164,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SUI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.64. 828,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.46. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

