Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,134 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $158,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $179.63 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

